Former One Direction member and everyone’s beloved Harry Styles is the king of millions of hearts throughout the world. The singer-actor each time manages to grab our undying attention for the amazing human being he is.

The singer is not only busy promoting his upcoming films ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’ but is also currently busy travelling for his Love On Tour which is his second concert. There are many snaps and clips that are usually shared on social media, but today Harry and his concert are making headlines for one of the sweetest reasons ever. Read on to know!

Recently a video is going viral on social media which shows a clip from a Harry Styles concert. It is to be noted that the singer is now on his ongoing Love On Tour concert and a clip from his concert has just brought warmth to the social media platform. In the said video we see a granny facing the crowd and grooving and making everyone groove too to the song ‘Empire State Of Mind’ by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • Comedy and Culture (@memezar)

What was so amazing about the video (which is now having over 58k likes) is that the crowd present around the granny is trying to match up with her movements as she dances to the song. The video went instantly viral on Instagram with netizens sharing their views on the same. A user wrote, “She stole the show😂 such a vibe😍🔥”. Another user comments, “queen at every age”. One user wrote, “Me at any age once it’s Harry Styles 😂”. While one user wrote, “She is just vibing 🔥”, another mentioned, “Actually that’s her show 👏 👏👏”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, as mentioned above Harry is busy working on his upcoming films My Policeman which is set to release on Prime Video and Don’t You Worry Darling with Florence Pugh and girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Did you find the video from Harry Styles’ concert cute? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

