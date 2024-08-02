Bigg Boss OTT 3 this season was a rollercoaster ride with some hits and misses. Currently, with the grand finale, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Ranvir Shorey are the finalists of this season. Anil Kapoor has applauded everyone on their journey. However, the current voting trends might surprise everyone else.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Voting Trends

According to some reports, the current voting trends suggest that rapper Naezy is currently leading the scoreboard among the top 5 finalists. Meanwhile, Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao are neck to neck, taking the spot in the last two.

According to Bigg Boss Malayalam voting trends, that is tracing the voting trends for Bigg Boss OTT 3 as well, the voting updates from live voting, hint that Naezy is leading at the top with a very clear margin.

Sana Makbul Trailing

Naezy is ruling with a total of 60% of the votes that have come in his favor. Naezy is trending at number 1 with 167.5% higher count of votes than actress Sana Makbul. Ranvir Shorey is standing at number 3 in the current trends. Despite being known for her strong opinions and fearless attitude, Naezy seems to have pushed Sana, who emerged as a dominant force in the house.

Sana Vs Ranvir

With his calm demeanor and intelligent observations, Ranvir Shorey brought a different perspective to the show. His witty remarks and strategic moves solidified his position in the top 5, but it seems like he could not beat his arch-rival Sana Makbul. Currently, Sana is trending with 340% higher votes than Ranvir.

Sai & Kritika In The Bottom 2

With only 4 – 6% of the total votes, Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik have occupied the bottom two positions. Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale has also evicted Kritika Malik in the final round of eviction.

