Robert Downey Jr. had a crazy idea for Sherlock Holmes 3—he wanted Johnny Depp to star in the sequel. But Hollywood had other plans. At the time, Depp was caught in a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. He claimed the controversy cost him a massive payday for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Downey, a longtime friend, reportedly wanted to help by bringing Depp into the Sherlock Holmes universe (via Cheat Sheet). A heartwarming gesture, sure, but also an impossible one. First, Warner Bros. had already distanced itself from Depp. The studio controlled the Sherlock Holmes films and had recently removed Depp from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Given that decision, adding him to another major franchise seemed unlikely.

Then, there was the problem of Sherlock Holmes 3 itself. The sequel had been stuck in limbo for years. Downey’s commitments to the MCU delayed production in 2016. A 2021 release never happened due to the pandemic. The film remained on hold with no firm schedule. No cast updates. No solid plans. Just an idea floating in Hollywood’s backlog.

Even if the film had moved forward, Robert Downey Jr. couldn’t just place Johnny Depp in it. While he had influence, he wasn’t the director or producer. Warner Bros. made the final call. Downey could advocate, but that didn’t guarantee anything. If he pushed too hard, he risked the studio replacing him or shelving the movie altogether.

Lastly, there was Depp’s own schedule to consider. If he lost Pirates 6, he needed new projects. His financial troubles, worsened by mismanagement and extravagant spending, meant he couldn’t afford to be picky. Once his trial ended, he likely had other roles lined up. Even if Sherlock Holmes 3 had moved forward, Depp might not have been available.

Between Warner Bros.’ stance, the stalled production, Robert Downey Jr.’s limited say in casting, and Johnny Depp’s legal drama, the idea of these two Hollywood heavyweights teaming up again never had a real shot. The result? Downey had a vision. But the industry had the final word. And Depp’s Sherlock Holmes moment never happened.

