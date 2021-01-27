Actor David Harbour, who is best known for his as Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things, made some revelations on social media that you ought to know about. The actor, who plays the police chief in the sci-fi horror series, shed some light on his marriage to Lily Allen while interacting with fans on Instagram.

On Tuesday (January 26), the 45-year-old actor took to Insta and held a Q&A session. While giving an insight into his marriage with Lily, the actor also got asked if he knows ‘how to kiss’ and ‘if he can twerk.’ Scroll down and know his responses.

Sharing the first Q&A, David Harbour was asked life with Lily Allen. A fan question him saying, “How’s life with the queen that is Lily f*cking Allen?” Replying to this, David used a funny microphone filter and panned the camera to a giggling Lily. He then brought it back to himself and pulled off a few animated but hilarious faces.

Following this, David Harbour got asked if he knew how to twerk, and the actor honestly shakes his head no. The next thing the Stranger Things police chief was asked was about the hobby he picked up during the pandemic. The answer may surprise you. The actor revealed that he took up embroidery and even shared the DIY product her uses for it.

The next thing a fan asked him in the Q&A session was “when will you ever love me?” replying to this, the actor clutched his heart and said, “Right now.” Awww! Another fan asked the Netflix star if he knows how to ‘kiss a girl.’ David nodded his head, yes. In fact, he made it more fun by trying to kiss Lily Allen as she made featured doing something in the kitchen.

For those who do not know, Lily Allen and David Harbour married each other in September 2020 at the iconic Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas. Lilly had revealed that their wedding was supposed to be a ‘very private’ affair, but the Nevada Clark County tweeted their marriage certificate.

