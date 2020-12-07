Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The first season of the show released in 2016 and it was very well received by the audience as well as the critics. The first season features how Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp’s disappearance had ties with eerie realm known as Upside Down and a strong girl named Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

The production of season 4 is currently going on and amid this the cast of the show has united to play D&D virtually.

David Harbour aka Sheriff Jim Hopper recently took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in which he is seen teaming up with his Stranger Things co-stars in a virtual D&D session. In the picture, Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) can be seen in the various Zoom screens.

In the caption, David Harbour wrote, “‘Tis the season for both young and old dorks to meet in a tavern and attempt to slay mighty technical glitches.” Take a look at the post here.

Millie Bobby Brown was not seen in the picture. In the comments section, one fan asked, “Where is Millie??” To which another user replied, “I’m saying that you only think about your favourites if you see that they are not there, they are not there, period.”

Speaking about Stranger Things season 4, the series was originally expected to premiere in early 2021 but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the production of the show got delayed, like many other movies and shows. Now, we are looking forward to seeing season 4 in late 2021. How excited are you for season 4? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

