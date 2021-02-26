Tom Cruise has a vast vehicle collection in his garage that is sure to get you all green with jealousy. From convertibles to sports cars, the actor has it all. His garage including several expensive 2 and 4 wheeler which will make any automobile connoisseur go crazy.

His garage includes 4-wheeler models like a Bugatti Veyron, a Mustang Saleen S281, a Buick Roadmaster, a Chevrolet Corvette C1, and more. Some of the extremely fast and dangerous 2-wheelers he owns include a Ducati 999R, a Confederate Hellcat, a Vyrus 987 and a couple more.

So now, sit back and have a look at not all but a few of the most expensive and faster vehicles Tom Cruise owns. Here are a few of his top cars:

Volkswagen Bugatti Veyron

The car features a massive 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that produces 987 Bhp and 1250 Nm. The vehicle has a top speed of 407 kmph. Cruise owns one, the 16.4 variant, and paid a whopping £1m when he purchased it in 2005. He drove it to the premiere of Impossible III and had Katie Holmes in the passenger’s seat.

Buick Roadmaster

Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman drove a 1949 Buick Roadmaster from Cincinnati to Los Angeles while filming Rain Man in 1988. Cruise loved the convertible so much that he kept it used off-camera on cross-country road trips.

Ford Mustang Saleen S281

Tom Cruise ended up owning a Ford Mustang Saleen S281, a limited edition built (100 nos), after driving the car in Mission Impossible III. Not It was producer John Ficarra who got one shipped to Cruise. The S281 Mustang is a supercharged version built by Saleen, which has 400 Bhp on tap and 570 Nm.

Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 is a wheel many celebs own. With an exotic design and a powerful rear-mounted engine coupled with a lightweight body, this Porsche 911 has some great speed.

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Tom Cruise owns a Mercedes-Benz S Class as his everyday ride. Fitted with the best of technology and most comfortable of luxury in it, this 4-wheeler goes for a more sedate driving experience. This sedan also packs an optional V-12 engine.

Chevrolet Corvette C1

Tom Cruise’s owns a 1958 C1 Corvette it’s as classic as it can be. This model is considered the very first generation of the Vette, and Cruise was often spotted driving in it, especially when he was married to Katie Holmes.

BMW 7-Series

The Mission Impossible franchise got into a partnership with the BMW 7-Series, and during the promotions, Cruise was often seen driving one. In fact, the car manufacturers gifted him a top of the line model as well.

While we have shown you his cars, here’s a look at some of his bikes.

Vyrus 987 C3 4V

Tom Cruise owns a Vyrus 987 C3 4V, and it cost upwards of $100,000. The actor is said to have got this as a present on his 51st birthday, and it can cross the 200 mph mark with ease.

Ducati Desmosedici RR

In the 2008 film Knight & Day, we saw Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz engaging in a high action scene while riding a Ducati Desmosedici RR. It is said that Cruise lessoned Diaz in how to handle the bike on his limited-edition wheels that existed as of 1,500 units ever manufactured.

Ducati 999R

The Ducati 999R is a racing bike that Tom Cruise was received on his 46th birthday. Even though it is more than a decade old, it’s still petty powerful.

Confederate Hellcat

The Confederate Hellcat is a classic American bike with a unique design that uses aluminium billet. Tom Cruise has ridden this 2-wheeler on many occasion, including one of the many premieres of Mission Impossible III.

BMW S1000 RR

In the 2015 film Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Cruise rode a pretty fast BMW S1000 RR. He fell in love with the wheels and got one for himself soon after. The bike has a speed of about 188 mph.

Aren’t his wheels super fast!

