Sudha Kongara directorial Tamil-language drama film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya was released on 12 November 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The film was originally set to release in theatres. However, the film suffered due to post-production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the film was released on the OTT platform, the film received positive reviews from critics. Sudha’s direction and the actor’s performance were widely appreciated. Now the makers of the film have shared good news for us. Scroll down to read more.

The makers of the film Soorarai Pottru took to Twitter and announced that the movie has joined the Oscars in the eligibility list of Best Actor and Best Film. The wrote, “We are elated and thrilled!!! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS!!!” Take a look at the tweet below:

Sudha Kongara’s film Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. The screenplay of the film was written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi. While Suriya played the lead role, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas played important supporting roles.

The film has been co-produced by Suriya Guneet Monga under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. GV Prakash has served as a music composer for the film.

Meanwhile, south star Suriya will now appear in director Pandiraj’s next film which recently went on floors. The actor had recently recovered from COVID 19 and reports claim that the actor will join the set in the upcoming week.

While the name of the film has not been finalised yet, it is tentatively titled Suriya40. It is expected that the makers will soon announce the resumption of shooting. Apart from this, Suriya will soon work with critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran.

