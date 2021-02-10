It was a proud moment for everyone when Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial Malayalam film Jallikattu was selected as India’s official entry to Oscars. The film was supposed to compete in the Best International Feature Film category, however, much to our disappointment, it failed to make it to the final nomination. However, there’s still a ray of hope since Suriya‘s film Soorarai Pottru remains in the Oscars 2021 race.

Advertisement

Sudha Kongara Prasad directorial Soorarai Pottru was submitted for the general categories, like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, and a few others. While the film is available in the screening room, it still brings a glimmer of hope for Tamil Cinema.

Advertisement

In order to make it to the final nomination, Soorarai Pottru needs to compete in several rounds and win several votes. It’s also worth pointing out that the film was a paid submission to the Academy Screening Room unlike Jallikattu which was India’s official entry for Oscars 2021, reports India Today.

Now the official nomination for the General Category and other categories is expected to be announced on March 15. Till then we will have to wait and see whether Suriya’s film will make it to the nomination.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced the final nominations of nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

In the International Feature Film category, 15 films have made it to the next round of voting. Reportedly, films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.

The films that are still in the race for the Best Foreign Film Oscar are: Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina), The Mole Agent (Chile), Charlatan (Czech Republic), Another Round (Denmark), Two Of Us (France), La Llorona (Guatemala), Better Days (Hong Kong), Sun Children (Iran), Night Of The Kings (Ivory Coast), I’m No Longer Here (Mexico), Hope (Norway), Collective (Romania), Dear Comrades! (Russia), A Sun (Taiwan) and The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia).

Must Read: After RRR, SS Rajamouli To Collaborate With Mahesh Babu For A Jungle-Based Adventure – Confirmed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube