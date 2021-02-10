Actress Diana Penty announced her debut in Malayalam films on Instagram on Tuesday. She will be seen alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan in an untitled film directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan, and other details regarding it are still under wraps. Scroll down do see her post.

Diana Penty took to Instagram and wrote along with a picture, “Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey – my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride.”

On the work front, Diana Penty will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. This film is a love story that also stars with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. She will also be seen in a romantic music video titled ‘Challon Ke Nishaan’ along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The music video is directed by Bosco Martis. Sung by Stebin Ben, the song has been composed by Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar.

Diana Penty recently revealed what she will not wear on her wedding day. She said, “Wedding outfits are absolutely stunning and gorgeous, but they are also so heavy. I have made a mental note to never wear something too heavy. It is definitely going to be something light, easy and comfortable. Comfort for me is everything because only then can I have a good time. I don’t want to be tugging at my outfit and, by the end of it, feel my body hurt because of how heavy it is! I really don’t want to be in that position!”

