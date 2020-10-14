Diana Penty’s The Khaki Project Raises 17 Lakh, Will Help 5800 Mumbai Police Officers

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to prove to be a tough time for everyone, especially the frontline workers. The police department has been faced with grave challenges as they continue to provide assistance and protect citizens on a round-the-clock basis. While many are undergoing treatment after contracting the coronavirus, many have succumbed to the health crisis while on duty. Many Bollywood actors like Sonu Sood and now Diana Penty have extended help to those who need it.

During the lockdown, Diana extended a helping hand to police authorities in Byculla to distribute essential equipment to keep health risks at bay. With the aim to provide them with hand sanitizer and eyewear, she came up with The Khaki Project initiative. In association with Salaam Bombay Foundation, the actor has raised more than Rs 17 lakh to provide safety essentials to 5800 police personnel across 34 police stations in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Diana Penty announced the development. Thanking everyone for their support in raising the amount, she wrote, “Thank you from every corner of my heart to each and every one of you for your generous contribution towards The Khaki Project. Your love and support is what kept us going. A special shout-out to Salaam Bombay Foundation for all the assistance in making this happen. More power to you guys We are truly grateful for all the things we could accomplish with your kindness. We are truly grateful for all the things we could accomplish with your kindness.”

As the war against the pandemic continues, Diana’s noble gestures have surely inspired many across the nation to do their bit to help those working who are tirelessly working on the frontline.

