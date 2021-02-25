Yash aka Naveen Kumar Gowda became a nation-wide sensation after Prashanth Neel’s period-action film KGF became a superhit. Just like the film, the actor’s life story is highly inspiring and he has a huge fan base down South. Coming from a small town in the Hassan district of Karnataka, the 34-year-old star was born into a typical middle-class family with his father working as a bus driver in the state transport service.

Through sheer hard work and determination, the actor climbed the ladder of success and bought himself some luxurious and enviable car collection. Take a look at some of his swanky car collection that includes some gems like Mercedes Benz DLS 350D, Audi Q7 and more.

Audi Q7

KGF star Yash owns the car of our dreams. The luxury SUV comes with spaciousness, power, design, quality interiors. Prices of the Audi Q7 begins at Rs 73.73 lakh and go up to Rs 85.18 lakh.

BMW 520D

Just like many celebrities who have a penchant for German cars, the south superstar also has a liking for one of the most coveted luxury cars. Yash has BMW 520D in his collection. The Luxury Line is the diesel variant in the 5 Series lineup and is priced at Rs 60.89 lakh.

Mercedes Benz DLS 350D

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 d is the top model in the GLS lineup. The luxurious car has an engine putting out 255 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. The car is available in 6 colours: Cavansite Blue, Obsidian Black, Citrine Brown, Iridium Silver, Selenite Grey and Designo Diamond White Bright. It is priced at Rs 88.18 lakh.

Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe

Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe price starts at ₹ 66.59 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 67.66 Lakh. The luxury car includes Powertrain options like a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 258bhp and 370Nm of torque. It also has a nine-speed automatic transmission while the brand’s 4-Matic all-wheel-drive would be offered as standard across the range.

Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, which is at a price range of ₹ 28.05 – 29.96 Lakh, comes in 5 variants, 1 engine option and 2 transmission options: Manual and Automatic. While the engine is 2477cc the car has a Ground Clearance of 215 mm and a Kerb Weight of 2040 kg.

