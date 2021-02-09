Robert Downey Jr has almost spent his entire life in front of the camera. The actor first appeared on the big screen when he was 5-year-old, and it has been half a century he has kept the audience hooked to his persona with varied characters. While his Iron Man portrayal stands tall as the most iconic one, the actor is now looking back on his career and is thanking his stars that the Internet wasn’t this evolved back when he was at his misbehaviour phase. Read on to know what the actor has to say about the same.

Last night, Robert Downey Jr appeared in the post-Super Bowl episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It was here he shed light on the pre-comeback phase of his career. If you are not aware with the row, Downey disappeared from the screen from sometime after starring in 1992’s Chaplin. Later in the late ‘90s the actor made headlines for his drugs addiction and the rehabilitation stage.

The actor finally shed light on the phase and how he was lucky that the Internet wasn’t advanced. As per Deadline, Robert Downey Jr says he was lucky that his misbehaviour was much before the Internet. He says it is a very American thing to build up and break down to come back again and it is a heroes journey in a weird way.

Robert Downey Jr said, “I was fortunate in that I was pre-Internet with much of my misbehaviour, but I think I always had a bit of a moral psychology and I always wanted to kinda do the right thing, which doesn’t count for much, and then I kinda took it on the chin. It’s a very American thing to build up and break down and come back. It is in its own weird way the heroes journey.”

