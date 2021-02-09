Matthew Perry is one of the most popular TV & film stars and most of its credit goes to the character Chandler Bing he played in FRIENDS (1994-2004). The character has become iconic over the years and people love him for his sarcasm skills.

Even though FRIENDS has ended 17 years back, it still runs in the veins of fans. There are innumerable fan pages of the show and its characters especially, Chandler Bing. Fans love to call themselves with the name of the character. But do you even, singing sensation Justin Bieber used the name while checking in the hotels.

Yes, that’s true! It’s a common practice between celebs as they don’t reveal their real identity while checking in hotels. The reason is obvious because it can cause them inconvenience as fans take no time to stand outside hotels in huge crowds. And back in 2010, it was reported that Justin used the name Chandler Bing while staying at a Miami hotel along with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The news became so popular that Matthew Perry himself talked about it. In 2011, as the actor appeared at The Ellen Show he himself talked about it. “I found that he (Justin Bieber) when he checks in to a hotel, you know we all use fake names. He uses Chandler Bing.”

A surprised, Ellen Degeneres asked, “Really? Well now people know..” and Matthew added, “I know, gotta find a new name, pal” Watch the video below:

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, recently FRIENDS co-creator Kevin S. Bright opened up on how Matthew Perry was the reason Julia Roberts agreed to do a cameo in the show.

Talking to Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry played a significant role in getting Julia Roberts on board. He said, “Do you know the story of how we got her? Matthew (Perry) asked her to be on the show.” Marta Kauffman who was also a part of the interview added, “She wrote back to him, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics, and I’ll do it.’ My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day.”

