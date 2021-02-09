It’s the God of Mischief’s birthday today! Yes, Tom Hiddleston aka Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turns a year older today. And what better way to celebrate it than with some of his best lines from the Marvel movies!

From delivering some of the sassiest lines with comical expressions to his many ‘final’ words, he has made us laugh, cry and even root for him to beat Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to the throne of Asgard. So today, we bring you 10 of his best lines. Check them out!

I Didn’t Do It For Him

The first time we saw Tom Hiddleston’s Loki die was in Thor: The Dark World. While he was blatantly deceiving his Thor, the authenticity with which he delivers his ‘final’ words will pull at your heart and make you wish he was crowned the King of Asgard already. When Thor tell him he will tell their father, about his sacrifice, Loki says, “I didn’t do it for him.”

You’ll Kill Me? Evidently There Will Be A Line

Only Tom Hiddleston’s Loki can make fun when receiving multiple death threats. In Thor: The Dark World, Loki receives multiple threats in quick succession. Starting with Thor saying, “If you betray me, I will kill you.” It then has Sif saying, “If you betray him, I will kill you.” It then has Volstagg saying, “If you betray him…” before he can complete it, Loki says, “You’ll kill me? Evidently there will be a line.”

Give Or Take 5,000 Years

From Thor: The Dark World, we see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki getting sassy with his father, Odin. Following his arrest after some destruction, Loki claims it is his birthright to rule the earth as he is a God. Responding to this, Odin says, “We are not gods. We are born. We live. We die.” Being the sassy God of Mischief, Loki replies with “Give or take 5,000 years.” Those expressions <3 <3 <3

Your Savior Is Here!

Loki becomes the unlikely hero for the Asgardian when he arrives in the realm along with Korg, Miek, and the other refugees from Sakaar to help save the day. In this scene, from Thor: Ragnarok, even when he is doing the right thing, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki can’t help but be sarcastic. Emerging from the fog, perched on the edge of the stolen space ship, Loki’s entrance is epic, absurd, and most of all over-the-top given the situation.

I’m, Listening

There is no doubt that Tom’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character doesn’t give a damn about others and this scenes from The Avengers is proof. During a confrontation where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is giving him grief to let go of his dream of ruling earth, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man swoops in and interrupts the conversation. The way Loki answers “I’m listening” with that expression is love!

We Are Not Doing ‘Get Help’

From Thor: Ragnarok, this scene is hilarious and something we can relate to if we have siblings. In need of an escape plan, the brothers try coming up with ideas when Thor suggest the ‘Get Help’ scheme. Not wanting to go along with it while in the elevator, we see Loki finally give in and made a place in our heart with that amazing performance.

You Will Never Be A God

From Avengers: Infinity War, this is the last words we hear Tom Hiddleston’s Loki say (the next he speaks will be in the upcoming Loki series). After escaping Asgard that’s been destructed by Ragnarok, Thor, Loki and Hulk meet the mad purple Titan. After the Hulk fails to beat Thanos as does Loki’s knife trick to kill him, Thanos grabs Loki’s throat, and his dying words are “You Will Never Be A God.” These words coming from a God is pretty powerful.

Satisfaction Isn’t In My Nature

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki delivers this line in Thor: The Dark World after the two escape Asgard with Jane Foster. Thor asks his brother if he will be satisfied when Foster dies to which the God of Mischief replies “Satisfaction isn’t in my nature.” A sign that he deserves to wear the crown as a King always wants for more.

I Can Feel The Righteousness Surging

In Thor: The Dark World, Loki taking on the appearance of Captain America and mocks him is one of the best and funniest ways possible. It is hilarious to see him acknowledge Captain America’s self-righteous character with his monologues that ends with him saying “I can feel the righteousness surging.”

Last but not least

You Were Made To Be Ruled. In The End, You Will Always Kneel

One of the most memorable villainous moments of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is this one from The Avengers. He arrives on earth and forces a group of humans to kneel before him in Germany while speaking to them about how they have always craved subjugation. When an elderly gentleman refuses to kneel, Loki nearly kills him. Loki is power-hungry and that’s why he rules our hearts.

Happy Birthday, Tom Hiddleston. We love you as Loki.

