Actress Natalie Dormer, who is well known for her portrayal of Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and Anne Boleyn in The Tudors, is now a mommy of one. The actress recently revealed that she and partner David Oakes became parents to a baby girl in January. She said that her ‘Covid baby’ was kept a secret and only family and close friends knew about her.

The Game Of Thrones actress does not use social media and broke the good news to her friend Esther Rantzen on ‘That’s After Life’ podcast that released on Wednesday. Scroll down and take a look at what GOT’S Margaery Tyrell has to say about getting pregnant amid the pandemic and what a joy her daughter is.

Opening up about becoming a new mom, Natalie Dormer said, “Yes, so it was a perfect thing to do during a pandemic is get pregnant and have a baby.” Adding further, the new mommy said, “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby.’”

Continuing further, Natalie Dormer said, “I think there’s going to be lots of COVID babies because what else can people do, maybe like blitz babies?” Well, seeing the number of babies and pregnancy news, we couldn’t agree more with you.

Talking about her little munchkin, Natalie Dormer couldn’t contain her joy. The Game Of Thrones actress said, “She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy, I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else.” She further added that her perspective on life has changed since welcoming the little angel into their lives.

Talking about embracing motherhood, the actress said, “I’m in love. I’m absolutely in love, she’s a joy. Sleep has always been quite important to me –that’s the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in. So you regret it.’”

Congratulations, Natalie Dormer & David Oakes.

