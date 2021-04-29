It is safe to say that a good heist movie makes for a great night of entertainment. Christopher Nolan’s film The Dark Knight, which is one of the best superhero films, has an opening scene that shows a bank robbery.

While the film had all the elements like thrills, suspense, and great action scenes, but did the makers get the robbery scene right or heist scene was even close to reality? Now a former bank robber spills some beans about the same.

A former bank robber named Cain Vincent Dyer, who has committed over 100 bank robberies in a period of almost two years, had tried to judge the authenticity of bank robbery scenes from some of our favourite movies, including the 2008 film, The Dark Knight. So let’s take a look:

The Place Beyond the Pines

The Place Beyond the Pines was released in 2012. According to Dyer, the film has captured what typically happens when a robber robs a bank for the first time or two. He even rated the film 9/10 as he could relate to all the mistakes that the character in the film had made.

The Town

The Town starring Ben Affleck was released in 2010. Cain Vincent Dyer felt that the film’s heist scene was realistic and the characters in it were aggressive. He gave the film 10/10 for the authenticity of the heist scene in the film.

Cherry

Tom Holland starrer Cherry was released in 2021. As per Dyer, the film’s heist scene was quite realistic and how a solo robber robs the bank. He also revealed an anecdote from his robbing days. He said in the video, “I didn’t start robbing banks just because I wanted money. I started robbing banks out of desperation, in order to pay off a debt that a very dear relative to me had incurred to a criminal organization.” He gave a 10/10 rating for the authenticity of the film’s heist scene.

The Dark Knight

Talking about The Dark Knight, Cain Vincent Dyer said, “This vault that looks like no one could ever get in except for probably the US military. We have to keep in mind that, this movie, everything about this movie is supposed to be over the top.” Analysing the scene, he also said that robbers wouldn’t have a weapon in there like that unless you have a security guard that was armed. The former robber felt that the film’s heist scene was not authentic to the reality of bank robbery. He gave a 1/10 rating for the film.

Money Heist

Talking about the Netflix series, the former bank robber quipped that this isn’t a normal bank robbery as there were are guys in the military and certain groups around the world that could absolutely do this. But the characters in the series were not from the military. So he gave 1/10 for entertainment.

Baby Driver

Dyer also reviewed a bank heist scene from the 2017 film, where he was quite impressed by the lead character tackling the situation with a Marine corps. Recalling a similar incident from his experience, he said that the interaction scene between the lead character and Marine corps were close to a realistic bank heist. He gave 7/10 just for the scene.

Take a look at the video clip below where the former bank robber Dyer explains more heist films.

