Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend! If you can hear this, then you know where it is from and who said it. Daniel Craig’s time on Saturday Night Live is etched in the memories of his fans after a meme was inspired by it. Back in March 2020, the No Time to Die actor hosted his second SNL after appearing for the first time in 2012.

While hosting it last year, The Weeknd came as the guest singer and was introduced by the actor. The introduction of the singer by Craig at SNL immediately went viral and became a meme. However, regardless of how famous it became, the meme never reached the actor, who recently revealed of becoming aware of it recently.

As reported by The New York Times, Daniel Craig revealed that the existence of the meme was a complete surprise to him. The actor spoke about the time he hosted SNL. Before talking about the meme, he noted that the episode aired right before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shut down of the production. “We left the city on the 8th of March,” said the actor. “The night before, I did ‘SNL,’ which was truly surreal.”

Watch the meme here:

Daniel Craig added, “It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely,” after getting to know about the viral meme. He further added, “I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.” The actor has revealed never using social media. The forty-fifth season of Saturday Night Live was halted in March 2020. The Knives Out actor’s episode was the last in-person production until it resumed seven months later.

Amongst all of this, Daniel Craig has been making the news for his last James Bond film, No Time to Die. It premiered this week and was a final hurrah for the actor who has played the role of 007 for the first time in Casino Royale. Since then, there has been a discussion going on about who will be the next Bond, with many actors such as Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Christian Bale as the possibilities.

