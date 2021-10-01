Advertisement

Four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott’s upcoming directorial ‘The Last Duel’ is all set to release in India on October 22.

20th Century Studios’ film ‘The Last Duel’ is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France.

Based on actual events, the historical epic The Last Dual directed hy Ridley Scott unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

‘The Last Duel’ directed by Ridley Scott stars Oscar winner Matt Damon, two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, Emmy winner Jodie Comer and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

‘The Last Duel’ releases on October 22 in theatres across India. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

