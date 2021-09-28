Advertisement

Daniel Craig is shaken but not stirred by fans who stick out their phone to click photos of the actor. Craig is currently starring in his last venture as the British spy James Bond in No Time to Die. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie stars Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and many more. Recently, the actor opened up about who should be the next 007 and said that a woman can never be Bond.

During an interview, the Spectre actor said that a woman should not play the role of James Bond, instead advocated equal action roles for original female characters and actors of colour.

Daniel Craig has also previously shared about his struggle to keep up with the fame he garnered due to his role as the spy. Keeping that in mind, Craig has some issues with fans who take his photos in public. Back in 2013, it was reported that the star lashed out at one of his devotees in a supermarket. The fan was trying to take photos of Craig and his wife and actress Rachel Weisz, who has starred in films like The Mummy, Black Widow, The Bourne Legacy and more.

Daniel Craig went into a rage and shocked the onlookers as he grabbed the phone off the fan. As reported, Craig shouted, “Is watching me food shopping with my wife really all that interesting to you?” while Rachel Weisz tried to calm him down. While one bystander said, “Daniel was really angry, and it looked at one point like he might even destroy the phone.”

The onlooker added, “But Rachel was much more calm and quickly stepped in to give the guy a stern but polite lecture on privacy. She really defused the situation, which could have got out of hand.”

It was also reported that Daniel Craig’s wife, Rachel Weisz, was able to calm her hot-headed husband and even managed to convince the fan to delete the photo and apologize to the A-lister.

