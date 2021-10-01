Advertisement

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani starrer Eternals is one of the most anticipated movies coming out now from the Marvel mill. The film that is directed by Chloé Zhao has been in the making since 2019 and we have been hearing a lot about it. But did you know back in 2019 the shoot of the movie was halted because they discovered a bomb on the sets? Well, Kumail is now talking about it in detail.

Those who know Chloé Zhao know how much she loves shooting in real locations and not in front of the green screen. The filmmaker found out many such real places across and made the team travel to shoot for the epic Marvel saga. The Eternals team was shooting on a Volcanic island called Canary Island of Fuerteventura when a bomb halted the shoot and everyone was left scared.

Now, this wasn’t any terrorist attack or something before you panic. The bomb was a part of the remains from the Nazi base from World War ll that actually got discovered while filming. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani who plays Kingo decided to talk about the particular incident. He explained how it popped out of the blue. He also revealed that Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were both present on the sets when the bomb was found. “Some of the actors found this metal thing and were like, ‘Hey, what’s that?’,” Nanjiani said as per Comicbook. “I remember being like, ‘Guys why’s the schedule changing? WHAT DO YOU MEAN, THERE’S A BOMB?!?”

No one from the Eternals team other than Kumail opened up about the bomb. Director Chloé Zhao though said that the shoot “was pretty grueling at times.” She added: “It was pretty grueling at times… at one point there was a sandstorm and we all had to huddle together in a tent unable to open our eyes.”

So you know what circumstances Chloé Zhao has led these stars to make Eternals worth every penny. The movie hits the big screens on November 5.

