Advertisement

Harry Styles helped one of his fans with a gender reveal during his concert. Styles is currently on his second concert tour called Love on Tour, which was launched to support his second album, Fine Line. Starting from 4 September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the singer has been travelling across the country to Chicago, Nashville, New York and other U.S. cities.

The tour has been going on well, and it seems like the Watermelon Sugar singer has decided to help a few of his fans. Recently, during his concert in Chicago, Styles helped a fan get her boyfriend to propose to her.

Advertisement

Harry Styles has now once again helped his fans during his concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Videos of the singer helping with a gender reveal went viral showing fans counting down before Style says there is ‘a little baby girl’ on the way for the fan, adding, “That’s what I wanted, is that what you wanted?” After that, he went down on his knees with his arms in the air and pretended that he was weeping. The crowd went wild after this and broke out in cheers at the news for the fan.

According to the fan photos shared on social media, the mom-to-be had a sign with her that read, “I’m having a baby. Please make it your business,” a play on his “Kiwi” lyrics. Another person with her had another sign that read, “And open these gender results.” For the concert, Harry Style donned a sequined suit and remained bare-chested while showing off his tattoos.

Watch the video here:

Harry Styles is the only man I trust with a gender reveal pic.twitter.com/oPjgzd0Nom — Brittneyᴴ 🍀🌈✨ (@mermaidrry94) September 30, 2021

Styles is known for making the day of his fans, like in 2020 when the singer went viral for feeding a fan’s fish and leaving her a personal note at her home. It is truly a bizarre story of how he ended up there. As per the reports, Styles’ car broke down near the fans house, and their dad let the singer stay there for the time being.

The note that Harry Styles had left the lucky fan read, “Your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. PS, I fed the fish.”

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Settles Black Widow Battle; To Continue Working With Disney!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube