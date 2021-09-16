Advertisement

Friends fame Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid have been together for a solid seven years and have been giving us relationship goals since like forever!

The actress has had her fans call her ‘London Baby’ as the Friends star has headed to UK with her guitarist boyfriend to join him for his London gig. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram handle to share beautiful selfies with her sweetheart and also put up a few clips from his band’s early acoustic performance at The London Palladium.

The duo spend several months separately due to the pandemic as Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid were stuck in different countries. Well, it seems the love birds are now wandering together to prevent such a dilemma.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared two precious selfies with Johnny McDaid. In one of the images, Courteney was also seen clutching onto a Snow Patrol ticket from the London show. In another image, the couple was seen laying on the bed as they snapped selfies together. Sharing the post, Cox jotted down, “1st night in London with my @jmd_snowpatrol.”

Check out the beautiful post below:

Courteney Cox is recognized to share selfies with Johnny McDaid now and then and she also makes sure to give him a shoutout on her posts. Recently, Cox had shared a video of herself playing the piano whereas Natasha Bedingfield was glimpsed belting out her song Unwritten which Courteney had devoted to her beau on social media. In the post, the actress mentioned a BTS message for Johnny which she was seen conveying in the video as she told, “That’s what we’ve been doing. I love you” while blowing a kiss towards the camera.

Courteney Cox and McDaid have been together since 2013. The pair had gotten engaged in 2014 but they later broke it off. Though they have still been together even after it!

