Friends star Matt LeBlanc, who plays Joey Tribbiani on the show, celebrated his 54th birthday on July 25. Many fans, friends, and family wished him through social media. Amongst these people were also Courteney Cox, the birthday boy’s co-star. Cox played the role of Monica Geller on the show.

Courteney took to her Instagram story to share a sweet photo of her and Matt. Along with the photo was a cute message for him. Courteney and Matt shared the screen once again while appearing on the Friends reunion special on HBO Max.

The birthday wish on the Instagram story by Courteney Cox read, “Happy Birthday to this GEM of a human being”. She also tagged Matt LeBlanc along with a string of heart emojis. Both actors were smiling wide in the photo shared.

Before this, Courteney Cox also took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Johnny McDaid on his birthday. The wish for McDaid also had a major Friends connection as it had a shared a photo of him on the sets of the popular sitcom. Both of them posed for the picture on Monica Geller’s famous couch.

Matt LeBlanc also starred in popular shows such as Joey, Episodes, and Man With a Plan. The Friends reunion special also had Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer as the lead cast. The special received four major Emmy awards nominations.

It became a more special moment for Courteney Cox as she was the only lead cast member of Friends who did not receive any Emmy nominations for her role on the show. She expressed her appreciation for the nomination but stated that it wasn’t the nod she was looking for.

