Friends had an incredible ten years, and even now, 17 years since its last episode aired, it continues making us laugh and cry. While I bet all you fans have watched the sitcom on loop dozens of time, do you remember the first dialogues the six main characters and a few of our other favourites delivered?

Advertisement

That pilot episode of Friends opens with most of the gang enjoying themselves with a cup of brew at their adda – Central Perk. While the group is ‘excited’ about Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller heading out for a date, they all deliver their first line before Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green can make her show-stopping entry in her wedding gown.

Advertisement

While the six main characters of Friends had delivered their dialogues in the first few minutes of the pilot episode, we bet you guys have forgotten what they were. So today, as we refresh your memory on their first line, we also bring you the first lines of a few of our other beloved characters.

With the friends’ favourite coffee shop playing a pivotal role in all of their lives, it makes sense that all the main characters – Ross, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, Rachel, said their first lines there. So scroll below and get nostalgic with this trip down memory lane.

Monica Geller (Season 1, Episode 1)

Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller delivers the first lines we ever hear in the show. In this scene, she is all set to head on a date – well, she doesn’t think it’s one – while her friends pull her legs. Her first words are – “There’s nothing to tell! He’s just some guy I work with!“

Joey Tribbiani (Season 1, Episode 1)

Responding to Monica heading out on a date, Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani says, “C’mon, you’re going out with the guy! There’s gotta be something wrong with him!”

Chandler Bing (Season 1, Episode 1)

Joining in the conversation then is Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing. The group’s comedian shows off his sense of humour when he says, “Alright Joey, be nice. [to Monica] So does he have a hump? A hump and a hairpiece?”

Phoebe Buffay (Season 1, Episode 1)

The next to speak among the friends is Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay. Expressing concern for whom Monica is dating, she says, “Wait, does he eat chalk?” Before she continued, “Just, ’cause, I don’t want her to go through what I went through with Carl- oh!”

Ross Geller (Season 1, Episode 1)

The next friend to make an entry in the show is David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Suffering heartbreak after his wife came out as a lesbian and moved in with her new partner, we hear Ross say the saddest “Hi” we have ever heard. When asked how he’s feeling, he says, “I just feel like someone reached down my throat, grabbed my small intestine, pulled it out of my mouth and tied it around my neck…”

Rachel Green (Season 1, Episode 1)

The last of the six main Friends characters to make an entry is Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green, dressed in her wedding dress. On finding her high school friend Monica, we hear her say, “Oh God Monica. Hi! I just went to your building and you weren’t there and then this guy with a big hammer said you might be here and you are, you are… you are!”

Janice Hosenstein (Season 1, Episode 5)

While the six main stars left an impression in the first episode, Maggie Wheeler’s Janice Hosenstein. Though she is known for always delivering her iconic line with loads of energy, the first time we hear her say it was when she has a bad day. Her first dialogue in Friends was – “Oh my God, I am so glad you called me. I had the most supremely awful day.”

Mike Hannigan (Season 9, Episode 3)

Paul Rudd’s Mike Hannigan had a very later entry in Friends but still managed to win the heart of Phoebe Buffay. On a blind double date set up by Joey, the first words he says is, “No I didn’t!” when Joey accuses him of hitting his mom with a car.

Dr Richard Burke (Season 2, Episode 15)

Tom Selleck’s Dr Richard Burke was among one of the longest relationships Monica ever had. He first appeared in Season 2 when Monica and Phoebe arrive at his place with dinner in hand. His first dialogues on Friends was, “That’s okay, come on in. I’m sorry, is Monica Geller coming? I was told she was.”

Gunther (Season 2, Episode 9)

James Michael Tyler’s Gunther had one of the shorted first lines in Friends. While interacting with Ross, we hear him say, “Yeah.” That’s it.

Estelle (Season 2, Episode 10)

Joey’s agent Estelle made an appearance in season 2. The first words we hear June Gable’s character say are, “No, no, no, no. I’m not saying you’re not talented. You’re very talented. It’s just that with the bird dead and all, there’s very little act left.”

Let us know if you want to know the first lines of the other guest stars of Friends, and we promise it to you. Also, did you remember any of these character’s first lines? Share it with us in the comments below.

Must Read: Friends: A 2004 Magazine Had Imagined How The Six Characters Would Look Like 20 Years Later & The Results Are Not-So-Apt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube