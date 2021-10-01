Advertisement

Seem like the beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner has landed in trouble for her swimwear collection! Kylie initiated her swimsuit line called Kylie Swim on September 17.

The 29-year-old makeup-mogul who is pregnant with her second child is now getting heavily trolled by her not-so-happy customers.

Just weeks after Kylie Jenner’s swim like ‘Kylie Swim’ officially dropped on Sept 17, the consumers have had the opportunity to buy and test out her swimsuits. Well, the critiques that came in regarding the suits are umm.. let’s just say terrible!

The customers have taken over TikTok and Twitter to express their honest reviews on Kylie Jenner’s swimsuits and it’s quality. Many of the customers are complaining that the fabric used for the swimsuit is super thin and almost see-through and that the seams are tailored negligently, and there are loose threads to it.

The #Kylieswim has been now trending like a wildfire on TikTok, where the customers are giving in their inputs on Kylie‘s swim line.

One business owner Jessica Anderson, who has her own swim line named ’93 Play Street’ took a dig at Kylie Jenner, through her TikTok video: “I am completely and disappointed that this is completely see-through. I’ve seen behind the scenes what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind. For me, it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur.”

Jessica then proceeded to say that when customers are expending their hard-earned cash on products and demanded that the product should be of utmost high quality. “The fact that they gave this the thumbs up is concerning to me,” Jessica added.

Next TikTok reviewer shared that the material of the sarong is extremely hefty and that she couldn’t tie it securely without it dropping.

The customers were also concerned about the lack of coverage in the swimsuits, particularly in the crotch area. “It doesn’t cover anything,” a TikTok user named Laura Lee said. “One sudden move and everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public.” She added.

However, the criticism of Kylie Jenner’s swim line is not only limited to TikTok. Twitterati’s out there have also criticized the brand and its creator.

Check out the tweets below:

fashion these days caters only to one unrealistic body type…tell me who with a normal non surgically enhanced body can wear this. #kylieswim pic.twitter.com/bZWoOo9Fjn — Toxic by Britney Spears (@blahvya) August 17, 2021

I sincerely feel like she uses her status/name to make a massive profit on really just mediocre products. Her skincare was awful imo, her swim line is so poorly made and cheap, idk that’s just me. Feels like such a cash grab and she knows people will buy it bc she’s Kylie Jenner — kaytlin🇯🇵 (@kaytlin38935954) September 30, 2021

The quality of the Kylie Jenner Swim line is so cheap. So disappointed. ☹️ — Ariane Leigh (@Ariane_Leigh) September 27, 2021

Kylie Swim is just horrendous…. — k y e l l e 🌱 (@suxelamai) September 29, 2021

Omg what a surprise Kylie Jenners swim wear is trash…… who woulda thought.. — dallas (@dalllyy23) September 25, 2021

😑 if your swim wear sucks! I can just imagine the new skin care! Never again will this family take my hard working money 😢😏 — Ivonne (@ivonneirod) September 30, 2021

Kylie Swim scamming folks with these cheaply made swimsuits for $80 #KylieJenner #kylieswim @SHEIN_official has better quality for a quarter of the price pic.twitter.com/yHz2f5e1N8 — Bonnie (@bonnie_p007) September 29, 2021

Talking about Kylie‘s brand ‘Kylie Swims’, the swim line offers one-pieces featuring cutouts, as well as bikinis and sarongs, varying in prices from $45-$85.

Kylie Jenner is yet to comment on these accusations as she is currently busy with her babywear line that also launched this month.

