Bridgerton’s first season is Netflix’s most-watched series. The steamy period drama is about the 19th-century British royalty who saw romance sparkling between Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon, Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page. The series started in December 2020, and since then, there have been eight episodes in the first season, while a second one is in the making and will premier next year.

Recently, a teaser video was released by the streaming giant which showed the new love interests of season 2. Sex Education starrer Simone Ashley will play the role of Kate, who seems to have an enemies-to-lovers relationship with Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

While talking about Bridgerton, it has become Netflix’s most-watched originals. Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of the streaming company, released Netflix’s latest list of its most popular TV shows and movies. The show has topped the list with 82 million accounts viewing it and 625 million hours of watch time. Not just that, the series has also beaten other big dramas like Lupin Part 1 and The Witcher Season One, with 76 million accounts viewing the show each.

More series that have made the list, topped by Bridgerton, is Stranger Things 3 which had a higher average viewing time than its running time, based on 67 million member accounts and 582 million hours watch time, states the report. Money Heist had 65 million viewers, along with Sex/Life season and Tiger King making notable entries with 64 million viewers each.

The list also included the most-watched films with Extraction topping it with 99million accounts viewing, followed by Bird Box with 89 million and Spenser Confidential with 85 million.

The new season of Bridgerton will also see Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and many more stars.

