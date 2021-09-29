Advertisement

The world is just a day or two away from witnessing the epic James Bond saga No Time To Die on the big screen now. The movie that stars Daniel Craig as the iconic spy has with time become the most anticipated movie across the globe. There are many reasons. It’s been a long time since a Bond movie hit shores and also this is the last time we will see Craig become the 007 prodigy as he puts down the mantle now.

So as the actor takes his last walk towards the big screen as James Bond, fans are excited to see how it unfolds. While we speak, many across the globe have already seen the movie and early reviews have also started coming in too. Read on to know what they have to say about it.

A Twitter user in his review, calling the Craig starrer emotional wrote, “NO TIME TO DIE ends this era of James Bond with a grand & spectacular finale. Wraps up the plots from previous films while pushing the boundaries of what the character can deliver. Rami Malek is one creepy Bond villain. Exciting, well-crafted & emotional. A toast to Daniel Craig! Yes, it’s a bit long but there’s so much care & attention paid to every detail.”

Another wrote, “No Time To Die is the big screen spectacle the world has been waiting for. A beautifully directed and emotional goodbye to Daniel Craig’s Bond. #NoTimeToDie is filled to the brim with spectacular action sequences, stunning set pieces, and jaw-dropping cinematography. A must-see.”

Calling it a well-earned sendoff, one user wrote, “NO TIME TO DIE is a pretty enthralling Bond adventure with entertaining set pieces and flavors of classic moments in the franchise that will make diehards happy. Surprisingly emotional at times too. It’s an ambitious entry that gives Craig’s tenure a well-earned sendoff.”

No Time To Die is everything I wanted & more! A great farewell to Daniel Craig but honestly I wanted more Rami Malek! Yes it's long but whenever it felt like it was about to drag, it jumped right back in with adrenaline! Action packed from the start! Classic Bond! 🔥 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/Swuoh2o8Sd — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE: – lots and lots of cool gadget shit

– Ana de Armas whooping ass in a revealing dress

– Bond fights a one-eyed henchman in a straight-up Dan Flashes shirt

– creepy mask usage

– cool as hell secret villain lair

– Bond has jokes now

– surprises New BOND owns imho — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 29, 2021

1/2

The new 007 movie "NO TIME TO DIE" will be released on this weekend. My favorite 007 plot is as follows. "Thunderball” and "You Only Live Twice" which started with Bond infiltrates the enemy base, is caught unawares, is invited to dinner with the Bond girl by the boss, pic.twitter.com/keNI3HHxlr — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 27, 2021

No Time To Die hits the big screen on September 30, 2021.

