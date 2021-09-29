Advertisement

It was back in June when we spotted Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd for the first-ever time. A pairing one could literally never imagine. Reports were rife that the duo was discussing some project together. But with the dinner dates becoming regular now, is the romance brewing? Fans are having a hard time processing the news!

Earlier, it was being said that The Weeknd was willing to rope in Angelina for his HBO project, The Idol. The meeting was regarding the same project and the duo was discussing possibilities. They dined at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi and sources claimed it was a ‘professional meeting.’

But Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd met again last Saturday and both wore colour coordinated outfits. Just not that, as per reports, the duo opted for a private section of Giorgio Baldi this time and spent around two and a half hours at the restaurant.

Of course, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd make a couple we didn’t know could even exist. In fact, fans feel that they never imagined them living in the same universe, let alone dating. As expected, there have been some hilarious reactions on Twitter. Fans have even dragged Brad Pitt into the whole matter!

Check them out below:

angelina jolie and the weeknd are together … as in dating ??? pic.twitter.com/93FtQRquBE — RCE (@moreofmaur) September 26, 2021

never saw the weeknd and angelina jolie coming — zaynn (@hazyzain) September 29, 2021

i didn’t even think they lived in the same universe 😭😭 — juliana (@FASH1ON1STA_) September 29, 2021

Angelina Jolie and the weeknd pic.twitter.com/BPXOeyEj77 — Lara (@larajag_) September 29, 2021

Apparently Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are dating? 2021 is WILD — hayley (@_hayleyymarie_) September 29, 2021

When Angelina Jolie told Brad Pitt "I'm just going for The Weeknd", she wasn't kidding. — Delbert Riley Jr. (@DelbertRileyJr) September 29, 2021

if the weeknd can bag angelina jolie i can do fucking anything — ang ✨ (@jonsnowsimp) September 28, 2021

A message from The Weeknd to Brad Pitt now that he’s with Angelina Joliepic.twitter.com/eGpbBxpt0v — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 26, 2021

These memes have totally left us in splits, how about you?

Previously, opening up on the meetings between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, a source close to Page Six had revealed, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

However, this time, what’s different is that Angelina Jolie left the restaurant with The Weeknd in his car! Definitely a hint, isn’t it?

