The DC FanDome the happened on Saturday last week, and brought to us a lot of exciting stuff that is hitting the DCEU. The universe is expanding horizontally opposed to Marvel’s vertical progress and making their already present characters stronger. The Flash is one of the few super anticipated movies of the lot and the world is waiting. Ezra Miller is the reason, but there’s also Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Now you should be living inside a cave with no internet, to not know that The Flash is a multiversal saga and will see Barry Allen jumping through timelines and phases. In this mix he will also meet the Batman, not one but two of them. If that is still news to you, Michael Keaton is all set to reprise his version of Cape Crusader after 30 years, Ben Affleck has decided to wear the cape for one last time.

So now you are in sync with the hype. Producer Barbara Muschietti is now talking about the day the two Batmans wore their suits again. She defines their state as emotional. It has to be, since both of them had announced their separation from the character and came back. Read on to know more about the same.

As per Screenrant, The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti said, “Batman is a very dark character. I think once [actors] play the role, they are done. I think this was a bit of a surprise for both of them. It took them a while to warm up to the idea of reprising, of playing this character again, especially Keaton.”

She continued, “Michael Keaton had not been Batman for 30 years…[it was] amazing to see that both of them, both Ben Affleck and Michael, got quite emotional at coming back once they were with us, and they got to put on the cowl and the cape. I think they both felt the small joy that comes with playing that character and had fun with it. It was a great experience.”

