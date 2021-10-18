Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner once got into a fight at Disney World. Sisters fighting with each other is a common thing, even amongst the A-list celebrities. Having such a big family full of five sisters, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is bound to have some rows between each other.

Though their bond is strong, fans have seen Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner fight through out their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Even though they just ended with this reality show, the famous family has already started with a new one on Hulu.

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest sibling, while Kylie Jenner is the youngest. Regardless of a huge age gap between each other, they have a special relationship and have often hung out together. Kylie, who runs a beauty and makeup empire, once revealed in a video for her YouTube channel about the “biggest fight” the sisters ever had.

While doing makeup Kourtney Kardashian said, “When Kylie was 8, we went to Disney World. Every store we went into, Mom would get you guys whatever you wanted. Like, you literally had everything that you wanted.” Kourt further revealed that once their mom, Kris Jenner refused to buy something and the young Kylie Jenner did not take it well.

This led to what Kylie said was “the biggest fight—to this day—we’ve ever had.” “You were throwing such a tantrum,” Kardashian recalled. “I was like ‘You’re the biggest brat. I’m embarrassed to be related to you.’ … I was like, ‘There’s kids that have no food, that have no homes, that have nothing. You’ve gotten everything in this whole trip, and you don’t get a Tinker Bell nightshirt, and you can’t handle it?”

The sisters apologized to each other later and are one of the cutest duos ever. While talking about Kourtney, the Poosh founder recently got engaged to her boyfriend Travis Baker.

Kim K took to Twitter to share an adorable video of Kourtney Kardashian wearing the huge ring on her finger. It was captioned as “Kravis Forever.” Read more on Koimoi!

