As we are moving closer to November 5, the excitement for the Eternals is only increasing. The Chloé Zhao directorial, that brings Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden is the third feature in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie takes us back in the times of the celestials and brings us to the period where the biggest question lies, ‘where were they when the Avengers fought Thanos’.

The highlight of the movie are of course the ladies entering the MCU. Salma Hayek, who is in to play Ajak has been quite vocal about her complete support to the movie. In her recent interview, while talking about Chloé Zhao very fondly, the actress revealed that the two even had a very controversial fight.

As per her, the people who witnessed it, thought that Zhao might fire Salma from the movie. On being cast in the movie though, Hayek said it felt like being “acknowledged by somebody I admire and didn’t know she was watching me.” Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In conversation with Elle, Salma Hayek spoke about the day she fought with Eternals sirector Chloé Zhao. She said, “I had some problems with the script and we got into a serious fight at my house. We were both passionate. And she was like, ‘No, but that’s not how I designed it.’ The people outside my house were calling it a fight, because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time. The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired.”

But Salma Hayek’s reaction after coming out of that room was contradictorily happy. “I came out and I said, ‘Wow, I’m in love with her brain!’ That was the best creative conversation I’ve ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same. She told me, ‘Wow! That was amazing.’ It was just complete freedom. We found our middle ground. While finding it, we came up with other ideas. It was super exciting,” Hayek said.

