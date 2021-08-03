Advertisement

Salma Hayek is a stunning 54-year-old Hollywood actress who can give the younger generation a run for their money. While the Mexican-American beauty has impressed us in movies like Frida, Desperado, Wild Wild West, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and more, did you know she could have starred alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix?

During her most recent interaction with Jada Pinkett Smith, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star opened up about audition for the role of Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne Moss). While both Salma and Jada tried their luck for the part, Hayek was never called back while Smith went on to play the human rebel Niobe in it. Read on to know all the Dogma actress had to say about the audition and why she didn’t land the role.

During an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Salma Hayek spoke at length about auditioning for a part in the Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix and why she lost it. The actress said, “We’d jumped through many hurdles, screen testing and many auditions.” So why, despite going through so many auditions, did she not get the role?

As per the actress’s own confession, she could not pass the physical test and hence lost the part in the Keanu Reeves starrer. Salma Hayek said, “They brought these stunt coordinators from Asia. It was the physical test. I’m flexible and agile, but I’m lazy.” The Frida actress continued, “I never really went to the gym, they said, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?’ I couldn’t even go around the room once. They never called me again after that day.” Check out her video here:

By the end of their chat about starring in the Keanu Reeves-led film, both Jada Pinkett Smith and Salma Hayek agreed the role in 1999 sci-fi hit went to the right person – Carrie-Anne Moss. Smith with reprise her role as Niobe in Matrix 4.

Do you think Salma would have aced the role?

