‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, the sequel to the successful ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ starring Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek, is all set to have its theatrical release on August 6 in India.

Reynolds will be reprising his role as Bodyguard Michael Bryce and actor Samuel L. Jackson will once again bring hitman Darius Kincaid to life in the sequel. The two are back on another life-threatening mission.

The cast also features Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

The action-comedy is directed by Patrick Hughes and distributed by MVP Entertainment.

In the sequel, three years after the events of the original film, bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they embark on a new adventure to save Sonia, Darius’ wife, from new threats.

