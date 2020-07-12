Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Morgan Freeman Started Acting As A Punishment

The 83-year-old veteran, Morgan Freeman needs no introduction. His God-like voice, subtle expressions and calculated acts comprise his legacy, which speaks a lot.

In a filmy career spanning for almost four decades, Morgan Freeman has been part of some memorable projects. He has gems like The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby and others, to his credit. But apart from acting, he is highly popular as a narrator and voice actor too.

There’s no double thought that every time the Bruce Almighty actor comes to the screen, he captivates us. But do you know, how he tried his hands at acting? Well, the reality will surprise you to the core. It traces down to his junior high school days. Morgan was a mischievous yet innocent kid.

When he was 12 years old, there was a girl in his school, on whom he had a crush. In order to seek her attention, Morgan Freeman pulled off the chair beneath her. Expectedly, the 12-year-old guy received scolding from an English teacher. But instead of complaining about him to the principal, the teacher forced him to act in a school’s play as a punishment. And from thereon, Freeman explored his field of interest.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, speaking about Morgan Freeman’s highest box office grossers, he has The Dark Knight Rises grabbing the top spot with a global collection of $1.08 billion. The second spot is captured by The Dark Knight with a global collection of $1 billion. Bruce Almighty is in the third position with $485 million.

