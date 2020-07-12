Kill Bill 3: Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya To Play Her Daughter Niki; Quentin Tarantino Are You Listening?

Kill Bill Vol. 2 was released in April 2004. Since then, franchise fans are waiting for Vol. 3. The director Quentin Tarantino has also been teasing the fans by hinting at the possibility of vol. 3. In a recent interview with NME, Vivica A. Fox also revealed whom she wants to get casted for the role of her daughter in Vol.3.

Fox’s character Vernita Green was barbarously murdered by Uma Thurman’s The Bride in Kill Bill Vol. 1’s opening scene. And there is a huge possibility that the story in Vol. 3 would revolve around Green’s daughter Niki and her journey to seek revenge for her mother’s murder.

Tarantino himself had admitted in a 2004 interview with Entertainment Weekly that the star of Vol.3 would be Nikki. The Pulp Fiction director had said, “I’ve already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale [Julie Dreyfus] will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on the Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as the Bride deserved hers.” Since Niki would be the most important character in Vol. 3, Vivica A. Fox wants this character to be played by none other than Zendaya.

Admitting her excitement to see Zendaya as Niki, Vivica A. Fox told NME, “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project.” Fox further added that Zendaya and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt. She absolutely loves Zendaya.

Do you think Vivica A. Fox’s choice Zendaya will be a great choice for Niki? Let us know!

