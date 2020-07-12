WWE: Did Hancock Actress Charlize Theron Just CONFIRM Her Wrestling Career?

Have you seen Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde? If you did, then you must be aware of how skilful she is in pulling off action sequences. The actress has gained popularity for playing badass roles in the films. But is she heading towards WWE to show her vicious side? Read on to know more.

Recently, Charlize Theron got indulged in a chat with WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The actress joined the live session to promote her Netflix original, The Old Guard. During the fun chat, the high flyer showered Charlize with praises for her acting skills and strong persona. He even proposed her to join WWE.

Kofi said, “It’s common place for you to be playing that badass role, in the lead role. I mean, Atomic Blonde, Hancock, even Mad Max [Fury Road], so I didn’t realize that was you in Mad Max! But I just feel like you do such a great job of playing these characters.”

Charlize Theron further shared about her experience of The Old Guard by quoting, “We found very, very specific moves, skill level sets, that I could do, that I showed some strength in, and we really just kind of built on those things. And we had three-and-a-half to four months of training before we starting shooting this film. We would spend up to five hours in the gym just really learning choreography, learning skills, learning techniques, strength training… It’s a big commitment when you say, ‘yes’ to one of these movies. You have to be willing to put in the hours.”

Further, Kofi asked her if she could join WWE as she has some terrific skills that are required inside the ring.

Replying to the same, Charlize said, “Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where? I know we’re in a crisis situation right now, so it’s not any time soon, but that sounds awesome and I will get my ass kicked. So that would be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor. But that would be so much fun! I”m taking you up on this!.”

Check out the video below:

Are you excited about Charlize Theron’s comment?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!