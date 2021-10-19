Robert Downey Jr is as much known for acting capabilities as he is known for substance abuse during his starting days in Hollywood. But while his substance abuse grabbed the headlines during the 80s and 90s, his relationship with a leading actress was also in the news. Did you know, Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker was one of his first girlfriends?

Well, in today’s throwback trivia, we take you to the 80s when the then still teens began dating each other. Not just dating, the two even moved in soon after. Scroll below to know more about it and also what RDJ had to say about splitting from her.

As per Instyle.com, Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr met on the set of the 1984 drama Firstborn when they were just 18 years old. The two clicked well and reportedly moved in together just eight weeks after they began dating. The then-loved birds lived together in LA, California and were nothing less than hooligans. In fact, in a past conversation, Parker even revealed they used to throw water balloons at their neighbours from the windows of their Hollywood house. In response to this, SJP said the neighbours would spray the then 20-year-olds with a garden hose.

While their romance is something we only read about in fairy tales, they didn’t have a happily ever after. Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr went their separate ways in 1991 – after spending almost 8 years together. But why did the then-lovebirds separate? Well, it was due to RDJ’s addiction to drugs and substances.

While talking about the split, Robert Downey Jr admitted on multiple occasions that it was behaviour that was the major cause of his and Sarah Jessica Parker separation. In a 2008 conversation to Parade, RDJ said, “I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is. She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together. I was in love with Sarah Jessica . . . and love clearly was not enough.”

Well, we are happy you finally cleared your act and are now one of the top stars in Hollywood. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

