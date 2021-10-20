We all know how Marvel Cinematic Universe preserves its secrets and how good they are at it. With the rumours going on about Harry Styles making his entrance in MCU, Marvel studious have kept their mouth shut about the chances of it being true, making the fans more excited about the speculation

Although it seems like their plans have gone for a toss as the secrets were spilt on social media. This particular Variety journalist not only revealed the singer’s arrival in the MCU but also confirmed his role in the long-running superhero universe.

Yes, it was Matt Donnelly who took to Twitter and said that Harry Styles will be playing Thano’s brother Eros in MCU. “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” his tweet read. Although Marvel Studios have yet to confirm this reveal to be true, Marvel and One Direction fans were really displeased by the reveal.

Here are some of the fans reactions:

Finding all these #Eternals spoilers from people lucky enough to be invited to the world premiere is not cool — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 20, 2021

I’m so mad so many legit trades are posting the spoilers. What is the point of doing that. — StevenVSart (@steven_vs_art) October 20, 2021

– harry styles in the mcu

– eternals spoilers everywhere

– multiverse of madness etc being pushed back pic.twitter.com/Qg2xi19cI5 — aly | coach beard stan (@LMDcoulson) October 19, 2021

HELP IMCRYING IM REALLY HPOING THAT THIS IS NOT A JOKE ABOUT HARRYBEING IN IT — comfortable silence is so overrated (@CanyonMoon8594) October 19, 2021

Have been reporting them, 4 so far and counting — Dominic Bloom 🇬🇧 (@risingdom) October 20, 2021

Agreed, it's absolute bullshit they premiere these movies months before their release date and shit is spoiled — TheWoodsman (@BulkFranken) October 20, 2021

For the unversed, Eros is Thanos’ brother and also known as Starfox, who is the complete opposite to his galaxy conquering brother. Comics defines him as an intergalactic womaniser/playboy. Though he is considered a hero he also has a mischievous trait.

Talking about Eternals, the movie is about a new group of superheroes who have been living on earth for more than thousands of years. They have guided humans away from extinction while hiding until the time came to fight the deviants.

Eternals releases here in Indian cinemas on November 5.

