There are a lot of rumours rounding up around Charlie Cox. Long before there were even whispers about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was speculation of Cox joining the Tom Holland movie as Daredevil. The actor has been attached to Marvel through several projects like Echo, which can serve as the next instalment to Daredevil.

However, the fans still want The Defenders actor to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again. Even if the actor is in the latest Spider-Man films, people shouldn’t expect him to have a major role. But it is possible for Cox to have a bigger part in Spider-Man 4.

As reported by Giant Freakin Robot, the new rumours around Charlie Cox come from a trusted source that states that The Theory of Everything actor signed a deal to co-star in Spider-Man 4 as Daredevil. It also reports that the timing for this couldn’t have been more perfect as Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to hit the theatres.

This would mean that the talks about the fourth part have already started. It also stated that Charlie Cox is specifically signed to work next to Tom Holland which will mean that he will continue his role as the spidey superhero. As per the report, it sounds like that the Hornhead will become Peter Parker’s mentor after Iron Man in Homecoming and Doctor Strange in the upcoming one.

So, if these rumours are true, then the Marvel fans can see Charlie take up a big role as Daredevil in the next Spider-Man flick. Holland previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Spider-Man: No Way Home to be the perfect “conclusion” to the film series.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” he said. But he isn’t completely ruling out a return to the character as he has also publicly stated he would gladly step back into Peter Parker’s shoes “in a heartbeat” if given the chance.

This increased the possibility of Charlie Cox’s rumour regarding his big role in the next Spider-Man film to be true, as well as that of working specifically with Tom Holland.

