Jeff Bezos Issues A 'Danger' Warning To Leonardo DiCaprio As His Girlfriend Shares A Star-Struck Moment With The Titanic Star

Jeff Bezos had the perfect response to the viral video featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. The video, which has been viewed 12 million times on Twitter, has become the talk of the town. In it, Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the richest persons in the world, can be seen with his girlfriend and the Hollywood hunk at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala.

The thing that caught the attention of the fans was that Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez couldn’t stop gushing over Leo and her reaction became the topic of discussions. Now, the American entrepreneur has reacted to it and has an extremely hilarious response.

The video of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez being head over heels while talking to Leonardo DiCaprio was shared by Barstool Sports on Twitter and was captioned as, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl.” The Amazon CEO took this opportunity to jokingly threaten the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.

Check out the video of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez:

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos shared a hilarious post, which was captioned as, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” It was a photo of him with a sign that read. “Danger! Steep cliff, fatal drop.” This is indeed a witty response to Leonardo DiCaprio. Netizens took this as a chance to express themselves as they could not stop laughing over this banter.

View Jeff Bezos’ reply here:

One user wrote, “Rule #1 is never introduce your girlfriend to Leo DiCaprio.” While another one wrote, “Richest man in the world and ya girl still choosin.” “Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio,” wrote a netizen.

Check out more reactions here:

Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7 — lind⚡️ey (@linds_sey1010) November 8, 2021

this Twitter interaction is a fever dream💀💀 — Trippy (@CrossoverTrae) November 8, 2021

Does this mean a friendship brewing between Jezz Bezos and Leonardo DiCaprio? The actor hasn’t replied to the tweet shared by the Amazon founder yet. Share your thoughts with us!

