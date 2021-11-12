Undertaker dropped the curtains on his pro-wrestling career at Wrestlemania 36. The veteran has contributed enough for the rise of WWE and the pro-wrestling business as a whole. Among highlights of his career, the Wrestlemania streak is one unforgettable thing. However, it was broken by Brock Lesnar. Now, the deadman addresses the same and he chooses Roman Reigns over Brock.

It was Wrestlemania 30 when we saw the legendary streak of 21 straight victories coming to an end. In a nail-biting thriller, it was the beast incarnate who managed to score a victory. We still remember the surprised faces of the audience. Given the character of the beast, Brock looked like an opponent who could break the streak. But the deadman has different thoughts.

After Brock Lesnar defeated Undertaker, the deadman faced another defeat at Wrestlemania 33 at the hands of Roman Reigns. Even though the match wasn’t as expected, Taker thinks it should have been Roman and not Lesnar to break the legendary streak.

Clearing his views, Undertaker spoke to Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News. He said, “I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman [Reigns defeating Undertaker at WM33] definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I’m saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value.”

Well, we do agree with Taker’s views about his streak as it could have been helpful for Roman Reigns in proving his dominance in WWE. Nonetheless, Reigns is currently the biggest draw in the pro-wrestling business.

