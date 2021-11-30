Jennifer Aniston is known for stealing the hearts of many, many people. The actress garnered herself a huge fanbase, especially after the famous 90s sitcom, Friends, which also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt also appeared in one of the episodes.

After being in the limelight for so long, there have been several details about Jen’s love life that have been made public. This includes the time when ‘The Morning Show’ star said some things about her first love, which upset the widow of the ex-boyfriend.

Back in 2015, Jennifer Aniston talked about one of her ex-boyfriends, Daniel McDonald, during an interview with The New York Times. Mcdonald’s had died of cancer decades after their split. She said, “He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin [Theroux, her then-fiancé] to make up for it all.”

Mujah Muraini-Melehi, the widow of Jennifer Aniston’s ex slammed the actress with the comment. “I am sorry that Jennifer did not realize the treasure that was Daniel when she had the chance, long before he and I met and long before he died,” Mujah said while talking to Inside Edition back then. She added, “It pains me to read the headlines that allude to her losing him tragically when, in fact, she was not present during his long and difficult illness.”

During that same time, Mujah also took to Facebook to express her feelings further and wrote, “I am very upset that the media is exploiting Daniel’s memory in connection to Jennifer Aniston.” She added, “Why now? I wonder. After decades of stardom, she is media-savvy enough to know that any casual comment she makes becomes front-page tabloid news.”

“Jennifer Aniston is Jennifer Aniston, and that means that anything that she says about her love life to any journalist, even someone as reputable as New York Times’ Frank Bruni, will be later dissected and exploited,” Jen’s ex-boyfriend’s widow said.

