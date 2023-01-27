Selena Gomez is undeniably a queen and she is one of those Positivity Ka Dose that we all need every then and now. The singer never misses a chance to give her best version to the world and when it comes to preaching self–love, there is no one like Sel.

Sel has always been vocal about the issues that she has witnessed in her life. Be it her relationships, or body issues, she has also always spoken about the things that feel right to her heart but as they say, haters only know how to pull down others. Today, we bring to you another story when haters trolled her over shaking the video too much in a makeup tutorial but her kind answer made our day and left us inspired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez once did a makeup tutorial for her fans. The beauty shared her skincare routine on Tiktok. Gomez revealed a lot of things about her beauty regime during the video. However, there was a set of people who noticed that the video was shaking a lot and they were quick to mock the singer. As soon as Selena Gomez noticed the comment, she gave it back in the wittiest way ever. The singer wrote, “Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus. Also, read my disclaimer I am not a pro.” Recently, a screenshot of the conversation was posted on Twitter by a user and Sel army to came out in support.

One of the users wrote, “Selena is trying to do so much good in this world. Let’s be kind to Selena, she is rare.”

Another user wrote, “Because they are jealous and bored. We love and support Selena.”

“Queen no matter what. Cut her some slack omg”, another comment read.

Well, Selena Gomez’s reply is proof that you can always kill it with kindness. More power to her! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

I agree with you and sel stop be mean with sel I love and adore you sel @selenagomez — Giulio (@Giulio19966) January 27, 2023

Must Read: Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Relationship Timeline: Making Out Like Teenagers To ‘Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself’ – Here’s All That’s Going Around The Lovebirds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News