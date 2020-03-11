Good News Avengers Fans! Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder Will Feature Guardians Of The Galaxy Stars, Confirms Vin Diesel AKA Groot

In the climax of Avengers: Endgame, we saw Chris Hemsworth’s Thor boarding the ship of the Guardians Of The Galaxy. He gave away the Asgardian crown to his friend Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson). When Marvel announced the fourth Thor film titled, Thor: Love and Thunder, fans were hoping that they will get to see the Guardians of the Galaxy in this Hemsworth starrer.

Well, there’s a good news for all the Avengers fans. Director Taika Waiti is indeed planning to have the Guardians play an important role in Thor: Love and Thunder. This news is confirmed by Vin Diesel who plays Groot in the GOTG.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Vin Diesel said, “Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be very interesting. Nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Well, that’s an interesting piece of news for all the Marvel fans. After all, who doesn’t love a crossover of different characters from different films coming together?

Talking about Thor 4, the film will also star Natalie Portman as the female Thor. Actor Christian Bale will be essaying the negative role in the film.

On the other hand, Guardians of The Galaxy 3 will be helmed by James Gunn. The third part will focus on the effects in the galaxy post Avengers: Endgame events.

