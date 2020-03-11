Box Office 2020 VS 2019: Will Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium & Sooryavanshi Be Able To Cross 350+ Crores Of Last Year?

Box Office: The year of 2019 was a glorious one and just like we earlier spoke about the collections of last year’s January, February, we are back with March comparison. Till now, only one release has hit the theatres in the form of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, which too hasn’t been performing up to the mark.

Speaking about last March, there were 6 major releases including Sonchiriya (6.60 crores), Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Badla (88.02 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Notebook (3.65 crores) and Junglee (24.30 crores) summing up the collection of 369.72 crores at the box office.

Now coming to the current year, there are only 3 major releases in the form of Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi. Out of those 3, Baaghi 3 has already out in cinemas last Friday and although it’s not earning up to the mark, the collections are still good. It has made 76.94 crores which lefts out the distance of 292.78 crores to be covered, when compared with last March.

Now, looking at the current scenario, Baaghi 3 is expected to earn 110 crores minimum and then, Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi get assign with a task to earn the remaining 259.72 crores, which is very much possible.

Owing to the high pre-release buzz, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is touted to collect at least 200 crores at the ticket windows. Also, one expects Angrezi Medium to surpass the lifetime of its predecessor i.e. Hindi Medium (69 crores).

