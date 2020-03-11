Did Fox Star Try To Make Laxxmi Bomb Win Over Radhe In Delhi & Uttar Pradesh, Leaving Baaghi 3 Affected?

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb are all set for a clash this Eid. Meanwhile, the films have already affected the business of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The theatres have denied showing the film and have rather re-released Marjaavaan and Jumanji: The Next Level. Here’s why.

For the unversed, Baaghi 3 and Laxmmi Bomb are both under the Fox Star Studios. According to the reports, Fox tried to put forth a condition in their film Laxmmi Bomb’s interest in front of the exhibitors.

As per the reports in Bollywood Hungama, the production house had asked the theatres in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to allocate all the four shows to Laxxmi Bomb if they want to play Baaghi 3. But the theatres rejected the tactic outright and did not approve of it. Since they have the option to showcase Salman Khan’s Radhe rather than Laxmmi Bomb.

A Delhi-Up exhibitor while talking about the same said, “The exhibitors are fed-up of such blackmail. We exhibitors understand that both films look promising and massy and hence we decided to give two shows to Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai each. But now we have decided that we won’t even give even one show to Laxmmi Bomb. We all want to show Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and not just that, we also plan to get more exhibitors on board.”

Further, when asked if the studio pulls back that condition, will they chance their minds, he said, “No chance. We just want to tell Fox Star Studios that aapne hamari Holi kharab ki; ab hum aapki Eid kharab karenge!”

Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is a remake of South film Kanchana. Whereas Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman and Disha Patani and is directed by Prabhdheva.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!