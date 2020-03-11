RRR Star Jr.NTR Shares An Adorable Holi Pic With Family; Netizens Go Gaga

Yesterday on the special occasion of Holi numerous celebs from the South film industry took to their social media handles to send colourful wishes to their fans and followers. Out of many, one celeb who took the internet by storm was RRR Star Jr.NTR.

The Telugu superstar shared an adorable picture with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their sons Abhay Ram & Bharghav Ram.

The RRR star and family can be seen posing with all smiles dressed in white attire with Yellow colour on them.

It didn’t take much time for the picture to go viral, as fans of the Telugu actor assured to trend the click on the Twitter with adorable tweets.

On the work front the actor who was last seen in 2018 release Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, has no releases this year. The versatile actor is currently busy with the shoot of some crucial portions of the much anticipated RRR.

About RRR, the period actioner which also has Ram Charan in lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

RRR is being helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

RRR is a fictional story revolving around the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The period action is slated to hit big screen on 8th January 2021 in 10 languages.

