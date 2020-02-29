RRR: First Look Poster From Ram Charan & Jr. NTR’s Period Actioner To Release On THIS Date?

It’s been over a year since Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s dream project and the most anticipated RRR went on floors. Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR led period actioner has been making headlines every now and then following its star cast, shooting locations, action sequences, change in release date, etc.

Now as per the latest reports that have been doing rounds across the internet, the makers are planning in to release the first look poster of RRR on Ram charan’s birthday i.e on 27th March.

However, no official confirmation regarding the same is made either by Ram Charan or the makers of RRR.

The buzz surrounding the magnum opus is soaring high with each passing day, thus making it one of the most anticipated upcoming releases in the Indan film industry.

RRR also has Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles alongside south actors Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna and international artistes Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.

More about RRR, the period actioner is set in 1920s pre-independent era and it is based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The film which was originally slated to hit the big screen in monsoon this year was recently pushed forward to next year i.e 9th January 2021 following the shoot some pending crucial scenes which are in process.

