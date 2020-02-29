Here’s What Makes Sanjay Mishra’s Shah Rukh Khan Backed Film Kaamyaab ‘Very Special’

The upcoming film, Kaamyaab which pays a tribute to the character actors of Bollywood indeed is one promising film which will have a talented bunch of iconic character actors of Bollywood, act in it. Actors like Avtar Gill, Liliput and many more iconic character actors will be re-telling their life to the audience. Sanjay Mishra will be seen donning all the characters.

DeeeKnown for their diverse range of characterisations and presence as a character actor, some of the most legendary actors namely Avtar Gill, Manoj Bakshi, Shehzad Khan, Lilliput, Ramesh Goyal, Guddi Maruti, late Viju Khote who recently passed away, Manmauji, Anil Nagrath, Birbal, and Bachhan Pachera will be a part of ‘Kaamyaab’.

Making waves all across, the trailer of Kaamyaab has garnered immense appreciation for showcasing the bitter-sweet journey of character actor Sudheer, essayed by Sanjay Mishra. Life has indeed come full circle for Sanjay Mishra where he started his career with Shah Rukh Khan’s film to now, the superstar producing his upcoming.

Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to bring ‘Kaamyaab’ to the mainstream audiences in India. The film stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh in pivotal roles and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta.

Kaamyaab is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to release on March 6th, 2020.

The makers recently also, released the original track titled ‘Tim Tim Tim’ and it’s already receiving all the praises for its quirky lyrics and retro music. Also, another interesting video of Sanjay Mishra engaging in spoken word poetry titled “Character Actor Hu Main” released by the makers is being loved all across.

