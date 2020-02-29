‘Kaamyaab’ Actress Sarika Singh On Working With Sanjay Mishra: “It Was Beautiful Working With An Actor Like Him”

Actress Sarika Singh plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film “Kaamyaab“, which is about the struggles of character actors in the film industry. She says the audience does not discriminate while remembering an actor, if a role is memorable.

“I believe that as an innocent audience, every memorable role — whether it is the hero or a one-line character actor — holds a special place in people’s mind, because for an audience both the actors are inaccessible to them. When I started working in the industry, I realised they are just working individuals who try to get up, go to work every day and do their best. For their love of the industry and their families. The audience sees the stardom, the reality is harsh for everyone,” Sarika told IANS.

“The man who catches the local train at the age of 50 and rushes to the office every day to earn, and the old actor who is going door to door of every production house and reminding people that he is an actor who acted in these films and seeking for more opportunities –everyone is living a life behind the image that they have created for themselves,” said the actress who earlier appeared in films like “OK Jaanu“, “Jagga Jasoos”, “Bombay Velvet”.

The directorial venture of Hardik Mehta features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in central roles, and the story revolves around a character actor who remain unnoticed despite appearing in 499 films, and how he struggles to achieve his dream of completing his 500th film.

Sarkia worked with Sanjay Mishra for the first time in the film. “It was beautiful working with an actor like Sanjay Mishra who doesn’t carry his iconic persona into the workspace. There was an ease and comfort with which he welcomes everyone on set. There were so many stories from him, that it really helped me shape my character better,” she said.

“Kaamyaab” received appreciations at the Busan International Film Festival, MAMI and other festivals. The film is scheduled to release on March 6.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!